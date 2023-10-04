'Black day' for Indian democracy: Abhishek Banerjee slams Centre after manhandling of TMC leaders by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday termed the manhandling of the Members of Parliament including women by Delhi Police who were protesting at Krishi Bhawan demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, as a "black day for Indian democracy" and called for a campaign 'Raj Bhavan Abhiyan' in Kolkata on October 5 against the atrocities.

The public will give an answer in the coming times and those who think that TMC will be stopped by these forces, are wrong. We will become stronger. Even the British did not behave with us like Modi Ji and the Delhi Police have done today," he said.

Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and other lawmakers including Mahua Moitra were detained by the Delhi Police after they staged a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan. The leaders were released by the police on the intervention night of Tuesday and Wednesday, nearly three hours after being detained.

TMC leader Banerjee claimed, that Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti did not meet them even after giving them an appointment.

"We were scheduled to meet Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at 6pm today, we waited for 90 minutes, after which we were informed that she will not be able to meet us. Sadhvi Niranjan met Suvendu Adhikari today at 4 pm but we were made to wait here. If she doesn't want to meet us, then it's okay, but we will not go anywhere from here, we will remain sitting here," Banerjee said.

“40 people walked from Jantar Mantar to Krishi Bhawan. The Minister did not meet us even after hours. AITC MPs Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien took the initiative to have a meeting with the Minister. But we were told that the Minister would only meet the leaders and not the victims but he left from the back door. Those who were fighting for the people of Bengal were made to wait for 3 hours, " Banerjee said.

TMC delegation led by party leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee staged a sit-in protest inside Krishi Bhavan in Delhi.

"We were sitting there peacefully but suddenly the security personnel manhandled all of us including women. The way we were dragged and humiliated today marks a tainted day in Indian democracy. Photographs don't lie. The way our MPs were harassed is out in the open. Tribal leader Birbaha Hansda was dragged. Dola Sen was dragged. Elected MP Mahua Moitra was chained and taken away. Indigenous leader Pratima Mondal was also dragged away,” Abhishek Banerjee added.

The TMC general secretary further announced that Raj Bhavan Abhiyan’ will be carried out to hand over 50 lakh letters to the Governor.

“We will carry out a campaign 'Raj Bhavan Abhiyan' against manhandling done by Police, on October 5 at 3 pm with 1 lakh people at Raj Bhavan. We will also meet the Governor and hand him the 50 lakh letters,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

Abhishek Banerjee also mentioned the raids conducted by Delhi Police on different premises linked to NewsClick in a case registered under UAPA on August 17.

“People have seen that Modi ji and Amit Shah are scared now. Independent journalist who asks hard questions and keeps speaking truth to power are being framed falsely under UAPA. This is Modi Ji’s new India. We challenge you from Delhi, where you rule, that in the coming 6 months, people will teach you a lesson that you will remember for life,” Abhishek Banerjee added.

The TMC is holding a mega protest in the national capital against the central government stopping the disbursement of MGNREGA funds to the state government.

“You want to deny the rights of the people of Bengal because the people did not elect you or vote for you. The governor who sits in Raj Bhavan, who gives knowledge of democracy, is nominated but we are elected,” the TMC general secretary added.

