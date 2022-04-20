'BJP Is Only Option For Development In UP', Says Yogi Adityanath

Bulandshahr: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only option for the development in the state.

Addressing 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Shikarpur, the chief minister sought the support of the voters and said, "This is a double engine government, there is no place for criminals and mafias here. BJP works for the security of women, for youth employment, for the progress of farmers. That is the recognition of BJP."

"Under the BJP government, as many as 33,000 poor people have been provided residences in Bulandshehr alone. If you want the development of the state, then BJP is the only option. Support us to win this election," he added.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), the chief minister said that the SP did not carry out any development works during its regime while BJP works for the development of people.

"Our government fought against COVID-19. The cases in the state have now declined. We have provided jobs to the youth in the state. Samajwadi Party did not carry out any development works in the state," he stated.

BJP candidate from Shikarpur assembly seat, Anil Sharma, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

—ANI