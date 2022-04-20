'BJP Is Like My Mother, Will Serve My Duties In U'khand': Pushkar Dhami

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami who has been named as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on July 03 said the "BJP is just like his mother and will serve my duties to the people of state even in remote areas." "My party has always kept me under its wings, just like my mother. I consider myself fortunate enough that the party gave me this opportunity. I pledge to serve people even in remote areas of the state," Dhami said while addressing a press conference in Dehradun. He will take oath as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand on July 04. The change of guard came a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the CM post on July 02. —ANI