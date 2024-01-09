'BJP Government Is Against Minorities; Our Gods Are Pichhade, Dalit And Alpasankhyak': Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led government on Tuesday and said that the BJP government is against minorities.

"This government is against minorities. Our God is PDA--Pichhade, Dalit and Alpasankhayak (Backwards, Dalit and Minority)," said Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had been continuously saying that the BJP-led NDA would be defeated in next year's general elections by the "PDA", which he defined as "Pichde Dalit Alpasankhyak.".

"Removing the BJP from Uttar Pradesh means withdrawing of BJP from the country. Defeat 80, remove the BJP, and socialist people are working on this slogan. Only PDA will compete with NDA," SP chief said. Meanwhile, amid a tussle over various decisions in the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party stands with the alliance with full responsibility and that the people of the country want to remove the BJP.

"As far as the alliance is concerned, the Samajwadi Party stands with full responsibility in the alliance. We will know very soon that who should fight from where. One thing is clear that not only the people of Uttar Pradesh but the entire country wants to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party. You cannot fulfill the dream of a developed India by giving the slogan of 'developed India' and taking vehicles to every village and cutting off the share of the states' budget," he said.

Hitting out the BJP's mission of doubling farmer income by 2022, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is promoting the idea that India will become developed. The BJP said that farmer's income would double but it did not happen. SP has promised that the unemployed people of the country will get respectable employment."

Expressing faith in the judiciary over the Bilkis Bano judgement, the SP Chief said, "We do not trust the BJP but we trust the court. We trust that all the people whom the government has falsely accused will get justice."

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Gujarat government's order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gang raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan quashed the Gujarat government's remission order by which convicts were released pre-maturely. It asked all 11 convicts to surrender before jail authorities within two weeks.

The bench held that the Gujarat government was not competent to pass the remission orders but the Maharashtra government. It said the appropriate government to decide the remission was the state within whose territorial limits the accused are sentenced, not where the crime is committed or the accused are imprisoned. —ANI