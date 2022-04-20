'BJP, Congress Anti-Dalit, Trying To Abolish Reservation System': Mayawati

Jaipur: BSP supremo Mayawati alleged on Monday that the BJP and the Congress were anti-Dalit parties and were trying to 'abolish' the reservation system.

Mayawati made the remarks while addressing an election rally in support of a BSP candidate in the Amber constituency of Jaipur.

B R Ambedkar fought for reservation for the deprived section of society, but the BJP and the Congress are now working against it, she alleged. Both the parties disrespect Dalits, and they are now trying to abolish the reservation system, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

She claimed no government at the Centre accomplished anything "remarkable" in terms of welfare of the poor, Dalits, religious minorities, tribal people since independence. Mayawati said her party gave tickets to all sections of society proportionately for the December-7 assembly elections.

The BSP has fielded Navin Pilania, the sitting MLA, from the Amber constituency. In the 2013 assembly elections, Pilania won the Amber seat on the ticket of the National People's Party. He joined the BSP recently. The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest. Satish Poonia, who had lost the 2013 election to Pilani, is the BJP's nominee. Prashant Sharma is the Congress candidate. Mayawati also addressed another meeting in the Surajgarh constituency of Jhunjhunu district in support of her party candidate Karanveer Yadav.