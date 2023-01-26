'Bindaas', brave cop: Slain J-K policeman awarded Shaurya Chakra

Srinagar: Mudasir Ahmed Sheikh of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on the night of Republic Day for his role in the elimination of a number of Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in the Baramulla district. He was the ultimate 'bindaas,' a fearless police officer with an imposing persona.

Officials said that on May 25, 2017, Constable Sheikh, alias "Bindaas," from Uri (in Baramulla), gave the ultimate sacrifice while helping the Army neutralise three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the Kreeri area of the north Kashmir province.

For his exceptional bravery, Sheikh has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third-highest peacetime gallantry medal in his country.—Inputs from Agencies