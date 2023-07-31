'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash Sachdev recalls his struggling days, says he slept at stations

New Delhi: Actor Avinash Sachdev gets emotional as he opened up on his early struggling days in Mumbai in the upcoming episode of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Abhishek Malhan confronts Avinash about the dispute over the ration distribution last week in tonight's episode.

Those watching will see Avinash break down in tears as he explains his personal journey to becoming the person he is today.

Avinash mentions that he once delivered packages for a courier service. He goes on to say: "I did not use any auto or taxi for the first two years in Mumbai. I only used to travel in train and bus, I have often slept on the stations."

"I then lived in a shared PG and would split every bill that would come. In case I had to share an auto someday, I would only use it until the meter would reach a certain amount, I walked then. It has taken a lot to come here," he shares.

Avinash is known for the shows like ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Ayushman Bhava’, ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini’, among others.

There will also be a room of dilemma in the activity area, where the final nomination challenge of the season will be put and where participants will work in pairs to choose one name from two options.

The choices will surely be tough, but will prove loyalty and friendship.

More surprises await the housemates as the finale approaches, guaranteeing entertainment, drama, and a great time for viewers.

This week, the evicted contestant is Aashika Bhatia, who entered with Elvish Yadav as a wildcard.

Currently, the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash and Pooja Bhatt present.

The show streams on JioCinemas.—Inputs from Agencies