'Bigg Boss 6' fame Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Globe blessed with baby boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Good news!! TV actor Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Globe have welcomed their first child.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy on Friday.

On Instagram, Brent Globe shared a cute post and made the special announcement.

He captioned the post, "This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I'll be Alex's Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She's resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I've never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I'll have living proof God exists."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy5tH1RSDdD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=39cb2104-bf4b-4887-a1a3-54e87abe74f8

The couple named their baby boy William Alexander.

Soon after they shared the news on social media, fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Union Minister Smriti Irani commented, "congratulations! God bless."

TV actor Juhi Parmar wrote, "Oh wow that makes my heart so happy.. congratulations to both of you and lots of love to the little angel.. May God bless him and you both with so much love on this wonderful journey.. love love love."

A user wrote, "Congratulations lots of love to the little one."

Aashka and Brent announced the pregnancy earlier in May this year with an adorable post on social media.

Aashka married Brent Goble on 1 December 2017 in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brent is a businessman by profession. Aashka gained fame for her role of Kumud in 'Kkusum' and Kalavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'. She also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'. Recently she acted in 'Daayan.'

—ANI