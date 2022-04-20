'Bigg Boss 5' contestant Pooja Mishra alleges molestation in Udaipur

Jaipur: 'Bigg Boss 5' contestant Pooja Mishra on Wednesday filed molestation charges against unidentified people in Udaipur, over 400 kms from here, police said. Mishra, in her complaint, has alleged that she was offered a drink laced with some drugs because of which she fell into a deep sleep. When she woke up in the morning she felt that she had been molested while she was unconscious. Mishra is in Udaipur in connection with a shoot for a calendar and was staying at a five-star hotel. "After having dinner at the hotel, I was offered a drink. After drinking it I returned to my room where and went into a deep sleep. When I got up in the morning I felt that I was molested and sexually assaulted," she said in her complaint filed on Wednesday. "We have registered a case under sections 354 and 379 of the IPC and have conducted medical examination of her. The report is likely to come by tomorrow," a police official told IANS on phone. Section 354 relates to assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty while section 379 deals with punishment for theft. Officials said her complaint also accused some actors from the Hindi film industry and established businessman of hatching conspiracies against her for the last 10 years. IANS