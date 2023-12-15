'Bigg Boss 17': Salman Khan slams Munawar Faruqui for his dull game inside house

Salman Khan Unleashes Blunt Criticism on 'Bigg Boss 17' Contestant Munawar Faruqui, Unveiling Tensions and House Dynamics in the Latest Episode.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Superstar Salman Khan criticised 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Munawar Faruqui in a recent episode of the show.

In the latest promo of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' dropped by the makers, he can be seen schooling Munawar for his dull game inside the house.

He said, "Munawar ko apne fans ko ek alag hi game dikhana hai jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho."

He asked him, "Fans ko boring cheezein achi lgti h ya interesting cheezein".

Munawar replied, "Interesting cheezen".

Later, he asked him, "Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai (Do you like cold things?)." Munawar denies and the host added, "Toh iss ghar mei mujhe (So, for me, you are that cold thing inside the house).

Schooling him further, Salman said, "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki ek reality show jeetne ke baad aapko iss show ki puri pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai (You feel like after winning a reality show, you have complete control over the show. Friend, if you understand then explain it to us too brother."



"Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai, aapne crack kar liya hai toh please yaar mujhe samjha do taaki har ek picture humari pehle wali se behtar aur bigger ho," said Salman.

He also slammed him for opening up about his painful experiences in life always and said, "Munawar yeh wo wale music yaa dance reality show nahi hai jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain toh iss ghar ki story par koi fark nahi padega" (Munawar, this is not those music or dance reality shows where the sad part of the contestant is shown before the performance. The truth is that even if you leave this house, there will be no difference in the story of this house.)

In the latest promo of the show, Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande's equations were also seen changing and the differences between them are increasing.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

