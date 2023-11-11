'Bigg Boss 17': No evictions this week, housemates to celebrate Diwali

Mumbai: A big and a good surprise has come in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ housemates that no eviction will be taking place this week due to Diwali.



A major breather for the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ housemates as no one will be getting evicted from the show courtesy Diwali celebrations, which will have Katrina Kaif, Harsh Limbachya and Bharti Singh adding sparkle to the show on Sunday.



This week nine contestants have been named for eviction, which include Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Samarth Jurel, Tehelka, Anurag Dhobal, Arun Mahshetty, Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra.



However, it is not clear if there would be a mid week eviction or if one housemate will be shown the exit doors in next week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Colors.



Major fireworks are expected this week as Salman Khan will be seen schooling Mannara Chopra over her habit of looking for validation from others. He will also be seen talking to Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt.



Salman is heard saying in one of the promos that Aishwarya’s toxic behaviour towards husband Neil is a “formula for disaster”.

