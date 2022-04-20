'Bhujal Saptah': CM Yogi lauds UP officials for raising awareness on ground water conservation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded officials for creating comprehensive public awareness towards the importance of groundwater conservation and observing 'bhujal saptah' (groundwater week) across the state.

"The groundwater department officials have done a great job by creating an innovative and comprehensive public awareness programme towards conserving the groundwater. At present, we have a sufficient amount of groundwater and also there is no dearth of surface water," he said while addressing the programme virtually on 'Bhujal Saptah'.

Uttar Pradesh is set to observe a 'bhujal saptah' till July 22. The campaign started on July 16.

—ANI