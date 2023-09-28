'Bhrashtachar Ka Mahal': BJP slams Delhi CM Kejriwal, welcomes CBI probe into Rs 45 cr house 'renovation'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming his official residence not just a 'Sheesh-Mahal,' but a 'Bhrashtachar Ka Mahal,' built using taxpayers' money.

"This is not just a 'Sheesh-Mahal' but a 'Bhrashtachar Ka Mahal' built by the AAP using taxpayers' money of Delhiites," BJP National Spokesperson Poonawalla said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader also welcomed the decision of the CBI to launch a probe into the matter and said, "But why is the AAP, which talks about transparency, objecting to it?"

His response came after the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday ordered a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in the renovation of CM Kejriwal's official residence.

"After the completion of a preliminary enquiry into the matter and based on its outcome, a case will be registered. Every aspect will be probed in detail in the enquiry," an official said on Monday.

The BJP has alleged that around Rs 45 crore was spent on the "renovation" of Kejriwal's official residence - 6, Flagstaff Road - in the Civil Lines area of the city.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lambasted the BJP for the CBI's move.

"The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in finishing off the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, there is only the AAP seeking votes on the basis of work done in the field of health and education. However, the BJP does not want the poor to receive the best education and healthcare services. This will lead to the defeat of the BJP's religion and caste-based politics," the AAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This was the reason why the country's best Education Minister, Manish Sisodia and best Health Minister, Satyendra Jain was put behind bars. Now, all the central agencies have been deployed to take on Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal. However, the blessings and love of Delhi's two crore people lie with CM Kejriwal. Till now, they (central government) have registered more than 50 cases against him. Nothing came out in any of them, nothing will come out in this either," the AAP said.

Attacking the BJP, the AAP further added, "No matter how many investigations the BJP gets conducted against CM Kejriwal, he will continue to raise his voice for common men. He is ready to pay the price for making the country achieve the position of the world's number one nation".

Earlier this year, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to the Delhi Government's Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged expenditure on CM's residence.

