'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes Rs 14.11 cr on Day 1, biggest for Kartik

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has minted Rs 14.11 crore at the box office making it actor Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening. The film marks the first collaboration between Bazmee, who is known for giving hit comedy films such as 'Welcome', No Entry' and 'Ready', with Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared that the film marks a miles stone in Kartik's life. He wrote: "'BB2' IS KARTIK AARYAN'S BIGGEST OPENER... #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz... 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ? 14.11 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal ? 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ? 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ? 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ? 6.80 cr."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has also broken the first day record of films such as 'Bachchhan Paandey' starring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. "TOP 3 - *Day 1* Biz - 2022 Release� 1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ? 14.11 cr [non-holiday] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: ? 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ? 10.50 cr [non-holiday] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz," Adarsh mentioned. The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.—IANS