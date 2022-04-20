'Bhatija' Akhilesh Greets 'Bua' Mayawati On Her Birthday

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav greeted Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on her 63rd birthday today. Mr Yadav, accompanied by party leaders Sanjay Seth (MP) and Javed Abdi, reached the residence of Ms Mayawati, after she addressed the press conference. The SP president gave a bouquet and shawl to the BSP chief on her birthday. Both the leaders discussed the political issues and Ms Mayawati offered birthday cake and sweets to the SP leaders. BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was also present during the meeting. However, Mr Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, a parliamentarian, who was to celebrate her 41st birthday with Ms Mayawati, was not present. Ms Mayawati is slated to leave for New Delhi this afternoon. Earlier in her press meet, Ms Mayawati had appealed to the workers of both the SP and BSP to shed their old rivalry and join hands to fight against the BJP and Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. UNI