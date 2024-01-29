'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Set to Enter Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to Visit State After Almost 2 Years

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' makes a significant return to Bihar, addressing political shifts after Nitish Kumar's realignment. The Congress leader, absent from Bihar since the 2020 assembly poll, is set to energize the party stronghold in Kishanganj.

Patna: The Congress partys charismatic leader, Rahul Gandhi is getting ready, for his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' which will begin in Bihar on Monday. This marks his return to the state after a gap of two years. The Yatra will start its journey in Bihar from Kishanganj, a district known for its population and as a stronghold for the Congress party.



Rahul Gandhis visit to Bihar comes after a development where former ally Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar has rejoined the BJP led NDA putting the Congress party in a challenging position.



This visit holds significance as it is Rahul Gandhis appearance in Bihar since the 2020 assembly poll campaign. He is scheduled to address a gathering in Kishanganj and hold a rally in Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar on Wednesday. These details were shared by Shakil Ahmed Khan, the leader of the Congress legislature party.



After concluding his visit, to Bihar Rahul Gandhi will travel to West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district. He will then return to Bihar after a days by passing through Jharkhand according to Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the state Congress president.

Leaders, from the state Congress have announced that they have invited their alliance partners in Bihar including RJD President Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML) L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya to join them at the rally in Purnea.



It is worth noting that even Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) President who recently reestablished ties, with the BJP has been invited and has graciously accepted the invitation.