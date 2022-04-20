'Bharat Bandh' will not impact Goa: CM

Panaji: The nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers protesting against the three controversial farm bills, will have no impact in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

"There will be no impact," Sawant told reporters outside his official residence in Panaji, when asked about the preparations being undertaken by the state administration in view of the call for a nationwide strike.

The Bharat Bandh has been called by farmers' associations in India, who are protesting outside the national capital against the three laws passed by the Central government recently.

Sawant said that the three laws were in the interest of the farmers.

"The laws will help the farmers get a better price for their produce," Sawant said.

The Congress in Goa, meanwhile, announced its support to the pan-India strike.

"Goa Pradesh Congress Committee extends full support to the Bharat Bandh call given by various farmers unions on December 8. All Congressmen are requested to support the Bharat Bandh in solidarity to the farmers of the country who are agitating for their rights," a statement issued by the Goa Congress said.

--IANS