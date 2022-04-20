'Bharat Bandh' evokes partial response in west UP

Lucknow: The call by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for nationwide Bharat bandh on Sunday evoked partial response in western Uttar Pradesh.

The bandh given widespread support from multiple political and social outfits, has forced shops and markets shut while vehicular traffic was thin.

Police said that no untoward incident so far.

The Dalit leader has called for a shutdown against the Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and quota in promotion.

Issues like Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC) and thrashing of Dalits in recent past have also been included in the bandh call.

In Uttar Pradesh, the call has got support of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) led by Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of Samajwadi Patry patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, while in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav led Rashtriya Janata Dal had announced its support to the Bharat Bandh.

Azad, who recently got out on bail after being arrested during the anti-CAA protest at the Jama Masjid, would be in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, while his outfit would be leading the Bharat Bandh call across many states. On the eve of bandh, Bhim Army supporters even made "23 February Bharat Bandh" trend on top on social networking site Twitter.

—UNI