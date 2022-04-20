'Bhabhi' In Hathras, 'Mausi' In Agra Is Actually A Physician

Lucknow: A ' bhabhi' in Hathras and a ' mausi' in Agra. The woman who was masquerading as the Hathras victim's ' bhabhi', earlier this month, is the same one who was posing as the ' mausi' of Sanjali, a 15-year-old girl who was burnt alive by a jilted lover in Agra in December 2018.

She had then visited Agra and had even tried to stop the cremation of the body. She hastily left the village when the police were called in by the local people and the family of the victim denied knowing her. The woman, who masqueraded as ' mausi' and then ' bhabhi', has been identified as Dr Rajkumari Bansal from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).

She worked as a physician at Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College.

The Special Investigation Team conducting the probe found that she even stayed with the Hathras victim's family between September 16 and September 22 as a sympathiser.

As stories about her started doing the rounds and a local newspaper published details about her, Rajkumari Bansal was quoted as having said, "I was with the family on humanitarian grounds. I have no relations with the victim's family that appreciated the fact that a woman has travelled from far to be with them during difficult times, and it was on their insistence that I stayed back." She explained that it is common for people to refer married women as ' Bhabhi' in rural areas. Rajkumari also denied reports that she had connections with Naxals. She even raised questions on SIT's investigations. "If it is true that I am involved with Naxalites, let the authorities prove it," she was quoted as having said by local newspapers. —IANS