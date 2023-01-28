'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign Changed Attitude Of People In Society Towards Daughters: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Highlighting the work done by the State government for women's empowerment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign changed the attitude of people in society towards daughters.

He was speaking at a program organized by BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha at Chief Minister's Camp Office today. BJP Pradesh Mahila Morcha, various social organisations and girl students present in large numbers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Dhami for implementing 30 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs for women in the state of Uttarakhand.

"A state and society can develop only when our mother's power is strong. Continuous efforts were made by the state government to maintain a 30 per cent horizontal reservation in jobs for women in the state. The bill for 30 per cent horizontal reservation for the women of the state was passed by the assembly. On which approval has also been received from the Governor," said Dhami. He further said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government in the direction of women's empowerment.

"Today, women are continuously ahead in various fields like education, sports, social justice and health. The contribution of women in the building of the state cannot be forgotten. The foundation of a developed society can be laid only by empowering women," he said.

The Chief Minister said that work is being done to bring forward the daughters of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Work is being done to improve the standard of living of women in the entire country. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has changed the attitude of people in society towards daughters. Many schemes are being run by the central government to empower women. The people standing on the last line of the society are getting benefited from the central government's Ujjwala Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana," said the CM.

Dhami said that apart from giving 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs, schemes like 'Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojna', Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Yojna, Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojna, Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojna and Poshan Abhiyaan are being run in the state.

"The state government has also increased the number of incentives available under Teelu Rauteli Puraskar Yojna and Nanda Gaura Yojna. Today women are illuminating the name of India till water, land and sky. Last year itself, six brave women officers of the Navy had travelled the whole world by sea. It is a matter of pride for us that the captain of the women's team is the daughter of the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. The commander was Vartika Joshi," he said.

The Chief Minister said that along with women empowerment in the state, the government is making every possible effort to connect the youth with employment and self-employment. Recruitment processes are being expedited.

He said that strict action is being taken against those involved in irregularities in the recruitment process. A strict anti-copying law is being enacted in the state.

He said that if irregularities were found in the recent Patwari recruitment, it has been cancelled and the date of re-examination has been fixed. No fee will be charged in the buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation from the candidates appearing in this examination on showing the admit card on the day of the examination.

State President Mahila Morcha BJP Asha Nautiyal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the dignity and self-respect of women have increased in the entire state. She said that by giving reservations to women in jobs from panchayats, the work of connecting them with the mainstream is being done by the government.

"Today women are doing the work of empowering their village at the panchayat level. Women played an important role in the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, in the same way, today women are contributing in the development of the state," she added. —ANI