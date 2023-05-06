'Basti Was Victim Of State Neglect During Opposition Governments': Yogi Adityanath

Basti: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Basti, which was a city of great historical and mythological significance, was a victim of state neglect during opposition governments in the past.

Addressing a public meeting on the second day of the campaign for the second round of civic elections, CM Yogi said, "The previous governments divided people and created a gulf in the society in the name of caste and religion. But today, under the double-engine government, development is taking place at a breathtaking speed. Basti today has its own medical college named after Maharishi Vashisth, which was unimaginable six years ago."

CM Yogi said that Basti is a land of brave revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

"Basti is the land of Putreshti Yagya for the birth of Lord Shri Ram. This is the land of Maharishi Vashishth. Besides, it's a land of brave revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. It is a land of litterateurs as well. Once a writer beautifully explained the neglect of Basti through a couplet that read 'Basti ko Basti kahun to kako kahun ujar' (if this is called basti, what is called a desolate place)," he added.

CM Yogi said that today's Basti beliefs have gotten out of that situation and are setting new paradigms of development with new vigour.

CM Yogi remarked further that a daughter's birth is celebrated today with the singing a Sohar "Beti Aai Hai Sumangla Lai Hai", adding that the government is providing all facilities from the birth of a girl child to her education and marriage.

Enumerating the achievements of the double-engine government, the Chief Minister said that now no mother or sister suffers from lung disease due to smoke, because the benefits of the Ujjwala Yojana have been extended to all the houses here.

"We have also decided to provide free gas cylinders on Diwali and Holi. The double engine government has also given health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs to the poor under Ayushman Bharat Yojana", he said.

The CM said that there was a time when previous governments opened fire at farmers at Munderwa. Our government has set up a new sugar mill here.

"Today this sugar mill is becoming the identity of this place. How can a government without a vision for development carry out development?," he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has been recognized as the most reliable global leader. The world looks towards India in times of crisis. On the one hand, India's global prestige has gone up and on the other infrastructural development is taking place at a fast pace with the construction of highway networks, railways, medical colleges, universities, IITs and AIIMS.

"Besides, crores of houses and toilets have been provided to people while youths have been linked with skill development programmes to provide them employment and 50 crores were given up to Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme. As many as 80 crore people have been getting free rations for the last three years while 220 crore free doses of Covid vaccines have also been given," he said.

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, there used to be terror of criminals in cities and extortion of traders was rampant, streets faced the problem of water-logging and drinking water was a big issue.

"But today we have done the work of giving tablets instead of pistols in the hands of the youth. We are going to give tablets to two crore youth of the state. Through this scheme of Rs 3600 crores, the talent of the youth will be linked with technology, to make employment opportunities available to them. Today there is no terror of criminals and cities are being developed into safe and smart cities", he remarked.

Yogi said that 12862 poor people have got houses in Basti (urban) whereas 4224 street vendors have benefited from PM SVANidhi Yojana. Besides, more than 14,000 destitute women, over 9,000 differently-abled and 12,000 elderly were getting an annual pension of Rs 12,000.

Not only this, more than 1.97 lakh 97 Ayushman Golden cards have also been made for the poor people of the township while 6 new Nagar Panchayats have been created by the double engine government, he informed.

Appealing to people to elect BJP candidates in the municipal elections, CM Yogi said that only that can ensure the proper use of funds for development purposes.

On this occasion, along with State Government Minister Rakesh Sachan, Parliament, BJP regional president, district president, district in-charge, district panchayat president and candidates for the post of chairman and councillor of all municipal bodies were present.

—ANI