'Bangistan' doesn't have to make Rs.100 crore to be hit: Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: It started with the Rs.100 crore club and has now reached the Rs.300 crore club and is always on the minds of actors, producers and directors but �Bangistan� actor Riteish Deshmukh said that they're not expecting the film to even touch the lower mark. Asked about the obsession, Riteish said: "When you sign a film, you are aware what range the film can touch. If you do 'Housefull' and 'Grand Masti' and they collect Rs.100 crore, you can expect the next one to do similar business. "But when we do 'Bangistan', we're not expecting the film to touch Rs.100 crore because for this film to be successful, it doesn't need to reach that figure. Every film has a budget and a certain target audience in mind and the Rs. 100 crore mark is not necessary for every film to be successful." The film, directed by debutant Karan Anshuman, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is releasing on July 31. IANS