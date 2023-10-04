Haridwar (The Hawk): 'Banega Swasth India', announced the launch of its tenth season, and declared Ayushman Khurana as it's Campaign Ambassador. 'Banega Swasth India', is India’s longest running public health campaign committed to promoting health, wellness, and unity across India.

In the last 9 years, this multiple award-winning campaign has reached more than 24 million children in India through a series of programmes, innovations, activities and tools–all aimed at making hygiene an inextricable part of everyone’s lives.

In its 10th year, the campaign focuses on One World Hygiene for Global Health and Well-being with the power of 10– Dus Ka Dum, and highlights the strengths, learnings, experiences and achievements of the Banega Swasth India campaign.

This initiative has been acknowledged publicly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its impact on public awareness.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director-External Affairs and Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt states, “As Banega Swasth India celebrates a decade of tireless dedication, we are reminded that in the fight against climate change, One World Hygiene encourages sustainable hygiene practices that protect human health and the environment to ensure a healthier planet for future generations. Hygienic world lies in unity, strength and relentless pursuit of a healthier world.”