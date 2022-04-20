New Delhi: 'Bandra 190', a plush retail luxury storehouse located in Mumbai is a brainchild of star wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Sussanne Khan. The six-storey luxury boutique is house to many designer labels including the likes of Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin. Filmmaker friend Karan Johar recently took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of the star wives who double up as successful entrepreneurs as well. He captioned the image as: �#BANDRA190 has a new energy!!!! @maheepkapoor #seemakhan� Well, Gauri Khan is known to have a classy style in designing, and the star wife will soon be launching her own label store, reportedly
'Bandra 190' has got glamour bang on!
April20/ 2022
