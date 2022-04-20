'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will definitely release this Eid: Kabir Khan

New Delhi: In the recent past, Salman Khan's movies that release on Eid have hit the jackpot. Earlier rumours suggested that film's release has been postponed. Kabir, is currently filming the final bits of the movie now. But now the director has confirmed that Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will hit the big screen on Eid this year. The romantic film that also stars the love Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the hottest trends on social media network these days. The confirmation means that Sallu Bhai's fans will have to wait only till July for his next. #BajrangiBhaijaan is definitely releasing this Eid... The media reports are rubbish..