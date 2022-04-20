'Bajirao Mastani' wins big at TOIFA technical awards

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Bajirao Mastani' starring Bollywood's live wire Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra roped in maximum awards in technical categories at the second edition of the Times Of India Film Awards (TOIFA). The technical awards, which saw as many as 400 guests, were announced on Thursday at a night full of excitement and glamour. 'Bajirao Masatani' bagged as many as three awards in the Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. Ranveer, who made an impromptu appearance at the event, collected the Best Costume Design in place of ace designer Anju Modi, who was not present at the event. The actor was even seen shaking a leg with the co-host of the show - Manish Paul and Huma Qureshi, on the popular number 'Pinga,' which was picturised on Priyanka and Deepika, from the film. Other than Bhansali's directorial, superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' roped in the Best Story award. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan presented the Best Story Award, which was accepted by Kareena Kapoor on behalf of KV Vijayendra Prasad. Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the 'Chennai Express' actress roped in the Best Screenplay, while 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' won in the Best Dialogue category. The Best Choreography award was given to filmmaker and choreographer Remo Dspuza, which was collected by actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be co-hosting the main gala on Friday. Some of Bollywood's iconic names gathered for the event, held as a prelude to main TOIFA night, to be held Friday. That's not it! Singers like Shweta Pandit, Aman Trika, Shalmali Kholgade and Armaan Malik mesmerised the audience by singing some of the most popular songs from Bollywood 'Pareshaan,' 'Hawa Hawai,' 'Main hoon hero tera,' 'Dil dhadakne do,' 'Tukur tukur' and 'Sooraj dooba hain'. The award gala also saw a sprinkle of fashion. Mumbai city based designers Riyaz and Reshma Gangji showcased their designs at the event. Actors Sooraj Pancholi and Zarine Khan were the showstoppers. Sooraj was seen wearing a blue long narrow bandh gala with a shawl. While Zarine was seen sporting a royal blue lehenga with borders in cut work that has French knots, completing the look with a peach dupatta. Asked why they chose Sooraj and Zarine as their showstoppers, Riyaz told IANS, "Sooraj because I have been designing him since he was a kid and I am very excited to work with him at the red carpet. Zarine because I have worked with her before and is a very dear friend and I am excited to work with her. She is like fire on the ramp." Actress Karisma Kapoor was also seen as a stunning showstopper for designer Farhaz Manan. The actress looked dazzling in a ravishing golden gown. Others who were seen gracing the technical award event was actor Riteish Deshmukh, Karthik Aryan, Gautam Gulati and Ronit Roy.