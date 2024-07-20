‘Bad Newz’: A Delightful Blend of Humor and Drama with Standout Performances

The story follows Saloni Bagga, an ambitious chef aiming for a Meraki Star, and her interactions with Akhil Chaddha, a charming soya chaap shop owner, and Gurbir, a Punjabi chef with a broken heart.

Bad Newz (2024)



Director: Anand Tiwari

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia

The latest release, "Bad Newz," directed by Anand Tiwari, has hit theaters with much anticipation, given its star-studded cast featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The film offers a blend of romance, comedy, and drama, but it seems to have left the audience with mixed feelings.

"Bad Newz" revolves around Saloni Bagga (Tripti Dimri), an ambitious young chef determined to win a Meraki Star for her restaurant. Her path crosses with Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal), a charming West Delhi boy who runs a popular soya chaap shop. Despite Akhil's eye - catching charm, his overprotective nature and close bond with his mother hinder Saloni's professional ambition.

As the two part ways, Saloni shifts to Mussoorie and starts working at a hotel, where she meets Gurbir (Ammy Virk), a calm and collected Punjabi chef who is opening a restaurant focused on Gujarati cuisine. Gurbir is nursing a broken heart from a previous relationship with a Gujarati girl. Saloni's story represents the challenges that career-focused women face when trying to balance their work goals with their personal lives.

The film has sparked a variety of reactions from audiences. Some viewers appreciate the film’s lightheartedness and the chemistry between the lead actors. Vicky Kaushal's performance as Akhil Chaddha has received a lot of praise. People love how he brings energy and charm to the role, similar to Ranveer Singh's character Rocky in Karan Johar's movies. Many viewers especially enjoy his dance scenes and his sense of humor.

Tripti Dimri, known as a rising star since her role in "Bulbull," has caught people's attention. Some think she needs to improve her comic timing, but many have connected with her portrayal of Saloni's emotional struggles. Audiences appreciate how she depicts a modern, career-focused woman dealing with the challenges of love and ambition.

Ammy Virk, who breaks away from the typical Punjabi stereotype in Hindi cinema, has been praised for his role as Gurbir. However, some viewers think his character could have been better developed, giving him more depth and a stronger storyline.

Despite the positive points, the film has been criticized for its screenplay. Some viewers feel it doesn't explore Saloni's professional journey enough and focuses too much on comedy. While the humor is funny at times, it often feels inconsistent and out of place. Critics say the film turns serious issues into shallow comedy, missing the chance to deeply explore Saloni's career challenges.

If we talk about box office collection of this movie, "Bad Newz" has had a moderate run. In its opening weekend, the film managed to collect around ₹12 crores, which is a decent start but not impressive considering the star power involved. As of now, the film's total box office collection stands at approximately ₹35 crores. While these numbers indicate a steady performance, the film has not achieved blockbuster status.

Overall, "Bad Newz" is a fun watch for those who enjoy a blend of romance and comedy.