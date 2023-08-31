'Babar is world’s no.1 player': Pakistan allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed

Multan: Pakistan's batting allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed said skipper Babar Azam is the number one player in the world after their victory in the Asia Cup campaign opener against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Nepal, Pakistan captain Babar smashed a stunning 151 off 131 balls to take his team to a massive 342/6 total.

Babar is now placed second to have played the best knock in the Asia Cup. Indian batter Virat Kohli still holds the record for scoring the highest knock of 183 in the tournament. Babar surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh, who scored 144 earlier.

The Pakistan skipper also became the first captain to score 150 in the history of the Asia Cup. Iftikhar was the closest spectator as the records went tumbling down with each run the Pakistani skipper scored.

"Babar is world's no.1 player," Iftikhar said in a video released by Pakistan Cricket on X formerly known as Twitter.



Both batters went on to build a 214-run partnership which was initially unexpected as they struggled to get going.

Iftikhar also spoke about how Babar kept the pressure off him during this phase.

"When you are playing with him he rotates strike so the pressure doesn't get to you. We were talking about it and we were enjoying our time on the pitch," Iftikhar said in the pre-match conference.

While Babar went on to score 151, Iftikhar made his maiden century for Pakistan. He ended the first innings unbeaten with a score of 109*.

"As a professional, it is a dream for a player to score a century and it is tough for a batter coming at No.6 to achieve it. So my celebration was out of happiness there was no other reason behind it," Iftikhar added.

Pakistan's second game of the Asia Cup will be against arch-rivals India, and he had only one message for the fans, "We will give our 100 per cent and honestly, we will give our best."

Pakistan will face India on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka. (ANI)