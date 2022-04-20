'Baatichoka' Politics By BSP In Uttar Pradesh Polls

Lucknow: As political parties in Uttar Pradesh are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters ahead of the Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to organise meetings over popular North Indian snack 'baatichokha' in rural areas of eastern parts of the state.

The move is on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chai pe charcha' campaign during 2014 Lok Sabha polls which earned fortunes for the BJP.

Called `baati-chokha pe charcha', BSP workers will highlight the shortcomings of the Akhilesh Yadav-led government and compare it with the party supremo's achievements when she was the chief minster.

"In villages, people usually assemble at shops selling baati-chokha and tea at around 4pm during winters. We will use this time for canvassing. We will only present a comparative analysis and leave the rest for the voters to decide for themselves," said a senior BSP leader here today.

The meetings will span over the next two months till the elections. The party workers will assemble at a shop selling baati-chokha and start discussing state's socio-political affairs.

After a while, they will be joined by more workers and the discussion would tilt towards the achievements of the Mayawati-led BSP government.

