'Baahubali 2' motion picture released on Mahashivratri

The motion poster of magnum opus "Baahubali: The Conclusion" ("Baahubali 2") has been unveiled.





The makers of the film, Dharma Productions unveiled the motion poster on Twitter.

One can see protagonist Prabhas standing tall on the forehead of a stately elephant, amid dark skies, perhaps announcing the beginning of the end of Shivudu's story.





"Wishing everyone a #HappyMahaShivaratri! Here's another sneak peak into the world of #Baahubali2! @karanjohar," tweeted the production house.





Director S S Rajamouli also took to Twitter to share another look of his upcoming film, in three languages, Tamil Malayalam and Hindi.





"Motion Poster..... Bhali Bhali Bhali Raa Bhali... Saahore Baahubali... #Baahubali2 #WKKB," Rajamouli wrote.



