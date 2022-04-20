'Baahubali' fastest Indian film to enter Rs.100 crore club worldwide

Chennai: S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus �Baahubali - The Beginning� has become the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs.100 crore club within two days since its release and is marching towards the Rs.200 crore club globally. "It took 'Baahubali' just two days to enter the Rs.100 crore club worldwide. No other Indian film has achieved this rare feat before. In its opening weekend, it is said to have approximately grossed Rs.140 crore," trade analyst Trinath said. Said to be made on a budget of Rs.250 crore, the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia is about the two brothers at war for an ancient kingdom. According to Trinath, if the film can sustain this week in cinemas, it may turn out to be the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema. "Monday numbers are very crucial. If there isn't a big dip in the collections, then it's good. The film has to sustain through the week to rake in as much as it can before this week's releases, including Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', hit the screens," he said. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the film has released in AriesPlex SL, which is reportedly the country's first cinema hall fitted with 4K projection and 64 channel Dolby Atmos. "The first show started at 9.30 a.m. on Monday. Audiences are thoroughly going to enjoy the experience," a theatre representative told IANS. IANS