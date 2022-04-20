'Baaghi': Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor turn rebels in love!

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Shraddha Kapoor, who has slowly crawled her way up is surely the next best thing in Tinsel-Town. The girl-next-door is ready to hit the silver screens with her upcoming venture 'ABCD2' on June 19, 2015. The actress has a few plum deals in her kitty. Besides featuring in 'Rock On 2', the actress will also be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi'. The slim-and trim star took to Twitter and shared her excitement to join the cast soon. She posted: �#BAAGHI - Rebels in love! Shoot starts today! Best of luck @sabbir24x7 @iTIGERSHROFF Can't wait to join in the fun� The film happens to be a remake of 1990 super hit Salman Khan film by the same name. The remake has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and UTV Motion Pictures, and directed by Sabbir Khan of 'Heropanti' fame.