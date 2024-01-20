'Ayodhya Marg' stickers put on Babar Road signage in Delhi, removed later

The right-wing outfit Hindu Sena protested by defacing the signage of Babar Road in Central Delhi. They advocate for renaming it to Ayodhya Marg. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is taking action by removing the poster and plans to file a police complaint.

New Delhi: Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday defaced the signage for Babar Road in Central Delhi, demanding that it should be renamed.

Activists of the outfit pasted a poster with Ayodhya Marg written on it.



An official of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said they are getting the poster removed and will file a police complaint in the matter.



Meanwhile, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the outfit has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.

—PTI