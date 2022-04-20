'Awarapan' clocks 8 years, Emraan Hashmi gets nostalgic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who made his acting debut with Bhatt's 'Footpath', recently took to Twitter to mark eight years of his 2007 released film 'Awarapan'. The 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani star tweeted, "Awarapan is a film that's very close to my heart. Can't believe it's been 8 years !" Fans of the 'Gangster' star too flooded the micro blogging site with their warm wishes for the actor. Congratulating the actor, one fan made a collage of the 36-year-old actor, reviving all his memories and tweeted "Tera mera rishta , one of my favorite song." Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also starred Shriya Saran and Ashutosh Rana among others and was released on 29 June, 2007 all over India under the banner of Vishesh Films. The film, which was a huge success in Pakistan as well, had earned 8 crores and the worldwide box office collections were around 10 crores. ANI