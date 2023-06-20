'Arrival Of PM Modi In US Is An Important Event,' Says Hindi, Sanskrit Scholar Elliott McCarter

Washington: The arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States is an "important event," Hindi and Sanskrit Scholar Elliott McCarter said.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in the US shared McCarte's video on Monday (local time).

In the video, McCarter, who is a scholar at Vanderbilt University, said, "The arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from India, the world's largest democracy, to America is an important event. We heartily welcome him."

"The kind of preparations being made in America to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proof of India's increasing influence in the world. Everyone knows Narendra Modi's love for Hindi. As a Hindi teacher in America, I hope that with their cooperation the possibilities of Hindi teaching in America will increase," he added.

The Prime Minister is all set to start his historic visit to the US today. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US from June 20.

The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. The PM will then travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25. —ANI