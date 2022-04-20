'Argentina is world's best team'

Santiago: Ramon Diaz, coach of Paraguay, has praised the Argentine team which will be rival in semifinals, and said his team will go into battle to win, Copa America's official website said on Monday. Diaz said "we know we are going to face a great team, but we are going to fight", Xinhua news agency reported. He said: "Nice moments only last a while. We are already focused on what is coming up." Paraguay is now focused on the game against Argentina, to be held next Tuesday in Concepcion (center-south). Diaz highlighted that Paraguay did not lose against Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil and that they even achieved better results, while he later praised the next rival saying that "Argentina is the world's best team." He stressed the power of the team led by Gerardo Martino but he also admitted they will show their best weapons to win and play the final. "We know Argentina. We will go into battle to win. We know we are going to face a great team, but this team has great spirit and we are going to fight," he said. Diaz also praised the other two semifinalist. "Chile is in a great level and they will face Peru. At this moment, every team deserves respect." About Argentine star Lionel Messi, Diaz said "What can I say? He is the world's greatest one." AFP