'Any alliance with Samajwadi Party will directly benefit BJP in UP Assembly Elections'

Lucknow: Hours after SP brought members of the erstwhile Janata Parivar on one platform, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday warned that any alliance with the ruling party in the state will directly benefit BJP. "There is not a single concrete reason for any secular party to align with Samajwadi Party, specially after the bad experience of (SP) breaking the 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar because of its understanding with BJP," Mayawati said at a press conference. "SP is today standing alone because of its understanding with BJP. So, any move to align with SP means directly helping BJP...other parties should remain alert on this count as it would be good for them. "All know that because of its selfish motives, Samajwadi Party today stands divided," she said. "(In these circumstances) supporting SP clearly means strengthening BJP and forming an anti-Dalit, anti-backward and anti-Muslim BJP government in the state," she said. "SP is trying to form an alliance with mostly those parties who have a very limited influence in UP. Moreover, this effort to form a grand alliance only proved that the ruling Samajwadi Party has accepted its defeat, even before the Assembly elections," she said. "There is no concrete example on which SP can seek votes and come back to power in the state...At all levels, casteism, communalims, corruption and jungleraj has prevailed...should other secular parties support the sinking SP ship because various incidents like Muzaffarnagar, Dadri among others took place in the state because of their understanding with BJP," she asked. . PTI