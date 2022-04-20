'Antibody Cocktail Therapy' Started In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Now 'antibody cocktail therapy' has beem also started in AIIMS Rishikesh. It is a lifesaving medicine and the process takes only one hour to treat the covid patients. So far 6 patients from different states have availed this facility from AIIMS Rishikesh.





Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS told about this that it is a mixture of two medicines. He said that the antibody drug cocktail copies the ability of the immune system to fight the corona virus. Professor Ravikant said that this cocktail prevents the corona virus from entering the cells of the human body. Apart from this, its use also increases immunity.





Dr. PK Panda, Nodal Officer covid said that this vial can be given to such covid positive patients above the age of 12 years, whose weight is more than 40 kg. High-risk covid patients who are suffering from kidney, liver disease, blood cancer, asthma or respiratory disease are particularly benefited by this therapy. He informed that so far 6 covid patients from different states have been treated with this therapy. Among them is a 70-year-old man.





Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Assistant Professor, Department of CFM, said that the antibody cocktail vial made by combining two antibodies, Casirivimab and Imdevimab is an injection. He said that after coming covid positive during 10 days this therapy gives special benefit in treatment and the patient does not need to be hospitalized.





Dr. Mukesh Bairwa Assistant Professor General Medicine said that according to the recovery trial, treatment with antibody cocktail is 20 percent better than normal treatment for covid. He told that it is not a steroid but a lifesaving medicine like steroids.



