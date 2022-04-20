'Annapurna Diwas' is a festival of hope and faith: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in 'Annapurna Diwas ' organized by the Haryana Government through video conferencing on August 19. He said "It gives me immense pleasure to participate in the Annapurna Diwas organized by the Haryana government.” “This festival is not just for food distribution. It is an opportunity for the hope and faith of the people, service, dedication and cooperation of the government,” the minister added. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), five kilos of wheat per person given to eligible families during the festival. —ANI