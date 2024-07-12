'Anant's brigade': Ananya Panday flaunts customized outfit for Anant-Radhika wedding

The festivities, which began with a grand Sangeet featuring Justin Bieber, will continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' and culminate in the 'Mangal Utsav' reception, promising three days of celebration.

Mumbai: Ahead of the Friday evening wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant, actor Ananya Panday was seen arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre venue, wearing a customized outfit with the words "Anant's brigade" written on it.

Clad in a yellow embellished lehenga, Ananya was seen posing for shutterbugs, flaunting her customized outfit with the words "Anant's Bridage" emblazoned on the back of her blouse.

The wedding celebrations that commenced in full splendour with the Ambani residence Antilia, transformed into a spectacle to mark the joyous occasion.

Mukesh Ambani, paid homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani and ensured that the presence of the businessman who founded Reliance Industries in 1958 was felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist was prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations. The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.

Pre-wedding celebrations, included a lavish Sangeet ceremony on July 5 that featured performances by global pop sensation Justin Bieber and witnessed the convergence of renowned global personalities.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Earlier this year Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union was preceded by a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where they welcomed a distinguished guest list.

—ANI