'American Idol' stint was my worst experience: Mariah Carey

Los Angeles: Singer Mariah Carey called her brief stint on the singing reality show "American Idol" the "worst experience" of her life. Carey, 45, slammed the show and deemed it "boring and fake", reported Aceshowbiz. "Hell no! Absolutely not!" she responded when asked whether she would return for a reunion in the upcoming 15th and final season of the reality series. "That was the worst experience of my life." "It's so boring and so fake, I'm sorry. When I say it's fake, I mean, I have to make up things to say about everybody. Half the time, the performances are good, you'll just be like, 'It was good. Ending it there was really good'," she said of the show. "I would never want to be involved with it again. But everyone else can like it!" Carey said. PTI