'All My Children' star Esta TerBlanche passes away

Los Angeles: 'All My Children' actress Esta TerBlanche has died. She was 51.

TerBlanche passed away last week in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office online records show, CNN reported.

In a statement, TerBlanche's manager Annie Spoliansky that "Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person."

"She cared so deeply for all people and animals," Spoliansky's statement read. "Esta was never anything but generous and lovely to me, and I'm grateful to have known her for the time that I did, and devastated to learn of her passing."

TerBlanche played the role of Gillian Andrassy Lavery on the famed ABC soap opera "All My Children" between 1997 and 2001.

She later reprised her role in one episode in 2011 and appeared in over 100 episodes.

TerBlanche started working as an actress in South Africa, where she was born and raised, before moving to the US in 1995.

She was crowned Miss Teen South Africa in 1991 and appeared in South Africa's first daytime soap opera "Egoli: Place of Gold" as the character Bienke Naude Hartman between 1992 and 1995.

