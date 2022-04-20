'Akira': Sonakshi Sinha to play daddy's 'reel' daughter?

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has been missing from the filmy scene for a while now. Although, the actor might be busy with his political career, but that does not make him any less wanted in the showbiz. According to reports, maverick filmmaker A Murugadoss will bring the father-daughter duo together first time ever on screen, in his film 'Akira'. This film is classic director's first original Hindi script, given the fact that his earlier outings were south remakes. Well, it would be exciting for the fans to see shotgun junior and original 'Khamosh' actor to share the screen space together as father and daughter.