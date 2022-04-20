'Airlift' mints Rs.44.30 crore on opening weekend

Mumbai:Actors Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur-starrer "Airlift", which revolves around the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the 1990 Iraq-Kuwait war, earned over Rs.44 crore at the box office on its opening weekend. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, "Airlift", which released on Friday, saw a good growth over the weekend, taking its cumulative total to Rs.44.30 crore, read a statement. According to trade analysts, the film has received tremendous response from both critics and movie buffs. "#Airlift had excellent trending over the weekend. Received tremendous love from movie-goers, which explains the day-wise growth," Adarsh posted on Twitter. "#Airlift went from strength to strength with each passing day. Friday Rs.12.35 crore, Saturday Rs.14.60 crore, Sunday Rs.17.35 crore. Total: Rs.44.30 crore. India biz. Fab," he added. The film tells how the Indian government evacuation of 1,70,000 people of Indian origin and also of other nationalities through 488 flights during the Iraq-Kuwait war. "Airlift" also stars Feryna Wazheir and Purab Kohli.