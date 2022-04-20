'Against my vision': Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the attack is against 'his vision' and that the perpetrators would not find any protection from the government or police.

Intransigent despite criticism, Khan further raked up his rhetorics on the state of minorities in India, saying that there is a "major difference" between the "condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attack across India on Muslims and other minorities."

"The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary," Khan tweeted.

"In contrast, Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police lead anti-Muslim attacks," he added.

Khan's statement has come two days after he was widely criticised for trying to peddle a seven-year-old video from Bangladesh as a case of police excesses on Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

An angry group of local residents had pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, from her home in August last year.