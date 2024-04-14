'After 2014, The Golden Era Of India Started,': CM Dhami

Khatima: While addressing a rally held in Khatima under Nainital Lok Sabha constituency, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami got many people to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Khatima is my karmabhoomi. BJP has released the manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he stated. He further said that before the 2022 assembly elections, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we had pledged a Uniform Civil Code. With the blessings of the people, we got the opportunity to come to power, we have passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, fulfilling the guarantee of Modi ji.

"The manifesto issued by the BJP states the need for UCC in the whole country. It has been said to implement UCC. The Ganga of Uniform Civil Code originating from Uttarakhand will reach every corner of the country. He asked the people to give their contribution/support in making Modi ji the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He said that your every vote will prove helpful in the slogan of 400 Paar," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the country has developed in all aspects during the ten-year tenure of the BJP government led by Modi ji. India has become the fifth largest economy of the world in the second term of the Prime Minister and the resolution of Modi ji's third term is that India should become the third largest economy of the world.

"After 2014, the golden era of India started in which India is creating new definitions of heights. Many historic and important decisions have been taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Abolition of Article 370 inside Kashmir, implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in the country, Muslim sisters have been freed from triple talaq, construction of a divine and grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, 33 per cent reservation has been given to women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly," he added.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we are moving forward in the direction of making Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state. Many historic decisions taken in the interest of the state are being known in a different form in the whole country today. Drafts of the decisions taken by us are also being sought from other states. The state government implemented the most stringent anti-cheating law. Religious conversion laws and anti-riot laws were implemented to stop riots. Women are being given 30 per cent reservation in government jobs. Global Investors Summit was successfully organised in Dehradun.

He said that in the Global Investors Summit, more priority has been given to those industries that will provide maximum employment to the people of Uttarakhand. Three meetings of G-20 have been successfully organised.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we are tirelessly taking the development of the state forward. The central and state governments have given priority to poor welfare. Whereas the opposition has always given priority to nepotism and casteism.

He said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a contest between the opposition with 'family first' and the ruling party with 'nation first'. He said that the Prime Minister talks about removing corruption, while the opposition talks about removing Modi ji. The opposition has formed a thug alliance together.

The Chief Minister said that yesterday in a public meeting, Priyanka ji was saying that papers are leaked in Uttarakhand, copy mafias are dominant and if her government comes, she will bring a law against the copy mafia.

He said I want to tell Priyanka ji that for the first time since the establishment of the state, the BJP government has already broken the back of the copy mafia. He added that due to the implementation of anti-copying law in the state, examinations are being conducted with transparency and on time.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress protected the copy mafia in the state. They played with the future of the youth. He said that the BJP government is engaged in correcting the mistakes made by the opposition. Congress has always been in favour of corruption, while the respected Prime Minister is in favour of adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. The Chief Minister described the hand of Congress as the black hand of corruption. He said that Congress has always worked to push Uttarakhand back. The Congress party and its leaders are a disaster for Devbhoomi and this country.

The Chief Minister said that this time the public will give such a severe blow to the Congress with their votes that for the next several decades they will keep feeling that they have betrayed the country and Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that as a son, the development of Khatima has been his priority. He urged all the voters of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha to vote in favour of the BJP in large numbers on April 19 for a developed Uttarakhand and a developed India. —ANI