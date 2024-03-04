'Ae Watan Mere Watan' trailer: Sara Ali Khan fights for freedom against the British

Starring Sara Ali Khan and directed by Kannan Iyer, this gripping tale of an underground radio station fuels the Quit India Movement.

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan has unveiled the intriguing and impactful official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, producer Karan Johar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "A journey that echoes the voice of an unsung hero in the pages of our history. Watch #AeWatanMereWatan trailer - out now.#AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin."

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

The trailer takes the audience into pre-independence era by introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement. Through her character's journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India's fight for freedom.

Talking about the film, Sara said, "Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering. The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey. Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bringing this story to viewers around the world."

"From its very genesis, Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a deeply enriching and transformative experience for me as a filmmaker. This film, while inspired by historical events, is a homage to the unsung heroes whose extraordinary valour shaped the course of our nation's history. Through meticulous research, passionate storytelling, and years of dedication, we have strived to authentically capture the spirit of India's freedom struggle and the resilience of its people. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a labour of love and a story with a profound soul, further enriched by Sara's exceptional performance who has brought depth, nuance, and authenticity to the character. I am eager for the movie to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, and I hope that through this film, we can inspire a new generation to cherish the values of freedom, unity, and courage that define our nation's identity," stated director Kannan Iyer.

On making a special guest appearance, Emraan Hashmi said, "Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser known chapter from India's freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far. To essay the role of a political leader in the midst of India's freedom struggle has been an honour. This is my second film with Kannan, who brings a unique sense of purpose brought out of passion to this story. It is also my first film with Sara, whose performance will undoubtedly leave the viewers in awe. I am excited that with Prime Video, a story as poignant as this will reach a global audience."

'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' based on real-life events, is a fictional story of an underground radio station, managed by a brave young girl, that altered the path of India's freedom struggle.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

The film will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 21.

