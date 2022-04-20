'Adbhut, Avishwasniya Aur Akalpaniya', Swaraj Praises Hema Malini For Performance At PBD

Varanasi: "Adbhut, Avishwasniya aur Akalpaniya", External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said while praising actor-turned-politician Hema Malini for her performance as Ma Ganga at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2019 in Varanasi.

After watching Malini's 90-minute dance drama in presence of international and national delegates and ministers, Swaraj told her: "I don't have words about your (Hema Malini) performance. First time ever in my life, I am taking three words from famous TV shows for your performance - Adbhut, Avishwasniya and Akalpaniya (wonderful, unbelievable and unimaginable)."

Malini performed as India's holy river Ganga and narrated the history of Ganga and how it's getting polluted in India.

Malini on Tuesday evening staged her dream project- Ma Ganga at the three-day convention this year themed "Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India" will also enable participants an opportunity to visit the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and also witness the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. As per reports, the music was composed by Asit Desai and his son Alaap Desai and the songs were rendered by Sudesh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and Mika Singh. The costumes were designed by Neeta Lulla and special effects were by Vibhore Khandelwal. The objective of the conference, as well as the plenary, was to solicit the Diaspora's participation in the area of affordable waste management in the country, particularly with reference to India's flagship initiatives such as the Swacch Bharat Mission, National Mission for Clean Ganga, and the Smart Cities initiative.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the closing will see the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.