'Action Will Be Taken': Dhami On Chamoli Electrocution Magisterial Inquiry

Chamoli: After the report of the magisterial inquiry of the electrocution mishap at the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Chamoli found that the electrical arrangement was done in accordance with the contract, but, the electrical safety did not conform to the standards, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that action will be taken on the gross negligence.

Dhami said that the culprits will not be spared at all as FIR has been registered and strict action is being taken by fixing the responsibilities.

“The report of the magisterial inquiry has been received on the accident at the STP plant in Chamoli. Action will be taken on the basis of this. The culprits will not be spared at all. FIR has been registered. Strict action is being taken while fixing the responsibility,” said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Giving information, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "it has been found that the electrical arrangement of the STP plant was done in accordance with the contract but, the electrical safety did not conform to the standards."

The mishap on July 19 at STP under Namami Gange project on the banks of Alakananda River had left 16 people dead.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police arrested three persons, including Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan suspended engineer, for alleged negligence which led to the electrocution mishap.

On July 20, an FIR was registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Dangerous Machines (Regulation) Act, 1983, against Chamola, supervisor of the joint-venture company, and other unidentified officials.

“We have arrested Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan suspended additional assistant engineer Hardev Lal, joint venture company supervisor Pawan Chamola, and lineman Mahendra Singh on Friday evening for gross negligence in operating electrical appliances. They are being produced in a court,” said Chamoli Superintendent of police Pramendra Dobhal.

The action came after following the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take immediate action against all the people responsible for the mishap.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu also instructed the concerned heads to get the standards of power supply system tested in all projects, institutions, and government offices without delay. "Chief Secretary SS Sandhu has instructed all additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to get the standards of power supply system tested in all projects, institutions and government offices without delay," read a circular.

"He instructed that it should be ensured that the testing of safety standards is done according to the standards of the department or every three months," the circular added. CM Dhami has given instructions to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured without any delay. —ANI