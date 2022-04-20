'ABCD 2' team happy with response to poster

Mumbai: A day after an incomplete poster of �ABCD 2� got leaked online, the film's makers released the actual one on Wednesday. Actress Shraddha Kapoor says they are overwhelmed with the response it has generated. "Since the announcement of this film being made, the excitement around it has only grown day by day positively. The poster that we had planned on releasing next week, got leaked yesterday," Shraddha said. While she admits it is "upsetting that it got leaked", but says "we were overwhelmed with the reactions and enthusiasm on Twitter". "This support is what we want as we have put our heart and soul in to this film and we are all very proud of it," added Shraddha, who features in the poster with Varun Dhawan. The film, releasing on June 19, is a sequel to choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's 2013 dance-based movie �ABCD - AnyBody Can Dance�. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the movie also stars dancer par excellence Prabhudheva. IANS